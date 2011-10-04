Tri-Ed Northern Video Acquires VSS

Tri-Ed / Northern Video has announced its further expansion with the acquisition of Video Security Specialists (VSS), a west coast CCTV distributor.

Tri-Ed / Northern Video will maintain the two VSS offices in California at 632 N. Victory Blvd., Burbank, CA 91502, 800-546-8774, and 1785 Pomona Road, Unit B, Corona, CA 92880, 888-896-8774, and will integrate the Las Vegas office and sales team into the Tri-Ed / Northern Video branch at 5240 South Decatur Blvd., Suite 8, Las Vegas, NV 89118, 702-227-6636.