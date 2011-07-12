Obonok Launches 3D HDMI-over-Fiber

Obonok Technologies has revealed their new Blu-Eye 3D Series HDMI-over-single Fiber Transceivers.

The Blu-Eye T1F-3D Transmitter and RD1F-3D Daisy-Chain Receiver pair enable Pro AV integrators to utilize multimode fiber to extend HDMI v1.4 including 1080p/60, 3D video and HD Audio, with HDCP plus addressable RS-232 or IR, to an industry-leading 20km (2,500 meters per hop), or 12.4 miles.

Given the decreasing price of multimode fiber, the new Blu-Eye 3D Fiber Transceivers reduce the cost of leading-edge HDMI extension in digital signage, broadcast, telepresence, retail HDTV display, conferencing and residential applications, according to the company.