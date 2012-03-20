InfoComm Retains Korn Ferry for Executive Search

Fairfax, VA--InfoComm International announced that it has retained Korn/Ferry International to conduct the search for a new executive director/CEO.

The current leader of InfoComm, Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D., has announced his retirement, effective December 31, 2012.

"InfoComm's search committee went through a rigorous process to find the executive recruitment team that we feel best matched the association's needs. Based on interviews with other qualified firms we selected Korn/Ferry to help us lead this important effort," said InfoComm president-elect, Tony Warner, who chairs InfoComm's Executive Search Committee.

Lorraine Lavet, Korn/Ferry's sector leader, National Association Specialty Practice, will lead the search for the firm.

With the hiring of Korn/Ferry International, the next step in the recruitment process is for the search committee and firm to develop a job description and qualifications, which is expected to take one month. The search committee has been appointed and includes:

• Johanne Belanger

• Lee Dodson

• Matt Emerson, CTS

• Jim Ford, PE

• Greg Jeffreys

• Mark Valenti, CTS

• Tony Warner, CTS-D, Chair