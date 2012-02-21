AVI-SPL, NEC Offer Free Webinar

Tampa, FL--AVI-SPL is teaming up with NEC Display Solutions on Tuesday, February 28, 2012 at 1 p.m. EST to present a free, hour-long webinar on how the power of the right tablet apps can enhance any presentation.

During this webinar, NEC Display Solution's Rich McPherson, product manager of projectors, will discuss how to choose the right apps and software, and demonstrate the ways that display technologies are changing how organizations communicate with employees, students and visitors.

"Today's boardrooms and classrooms are a far cry from those of the past with the advancements in technology improving the way people present and how viewers access and share information," said McPherson. "The latest innovation to further this shift in communication has been the tablet. These thin, lightweight gadgets are rapidly increasing in adoption among consumers and perfectly fit the tech-savvy lifestyle of students. Tablets offer many benefits ranging from offering educational software designed to work with other classroom technologies to the display of enhanced e-textbooks, to integrating easily with other IT trends."

To register for "Enhancing Your Presentations with the Right Tablet Apps, visit avispl.com.