VidaBox Turns iPad, Android Tablets into Interactive Kiosks

VidaBox has released a new tablet-based kiosk package that turns popular iPad or Android tablets into an interactive kiosks by combining a secure, customizable tablet enclosure with a floor stand. The kiosks are ideal as low-cost alternatives to traditional, custom-made kiosks used in various public and commercial environments.

“Our new floor stand packages improve upon traditional kiosks by providing the perfect trifecta of fast turnaround, low cost, and great flexibility on customizing the end user experience!” shared Steven Cheung, president of VidaBox. “First, we start off with a standard, off-the-shelf tablet, and add your favorite digital signage or interactive display apps. Then, we can customize the enclosure with printed logos for branding or special graphics with product pictures or marketing messages. Finally, add in our new in-line VidaPower adapter with a single CAT5 cable for 24/7 power, and our kiosk setup is complete! It even features a built-in Kensington slot for security. It’s great as a sales or presentation aid in product showrooms, tradeshows, exhibitions, museums, or any other place where an interactive display can enhance and enrich a client’s visit and experience.”

Unlike most kiosks that require a standard 110-240VAC outlet for power, VidaBox floor stands can be powered by a single CAT5 cable. Simply run and connect a CAT5 cable up & into the hidden VidaPower adapter inside of the floor stand, and the adapter’s USB port will provide up to 12W of charging power to the mounted tablet. All wires and cabling are securely hidden inside of the floor stand, making it an ideal choice for public environments with its clean, professional look.

“Since we are using readily available, off-the-shelf parts, installers can enjoy speedy deployment, yielding tremendous time and cost savings,” said Cheung. “As one example, when used at tradeshows, these floor stands’ light weight and fast assembly time minimizes setup labor and reduce shipping costs. Their look can also be refreshed at any time with new enclosure faceplates to reflect new logos and branding, or to showcase and promote new product offerings. Our rapid delivery times for custom faceplates allow this to be all done at a surprisingly reasonable cost.”