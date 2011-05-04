Wacom Introduces Customized Radial Menu

Wacom will introduce the company’s new preconfigured radial menu for instant access to commonly used tools in PowerPoint on the DTU family of interactive pen displays at InfoComm 2011.

Wacom interactive pen are designed to optimize presentation proficiency and interactivity. The high-definition DTU-2231 and compact DTU-1631 allow speakers, trainers and project members to draw, annotate and write directly on the screen.

Wacom’s interactive pen displays offer “pen-point” control and integrate with predominant software applications, such as PowerPoint, for corporate presentations, training sessions and lectures. The new customized radial menu’s immediate on-screen access to PowerPoint tools eliminate the need to memorize keyboard shortcuts or search for PowerPoint menus in the middle of a presentation.