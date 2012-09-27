Chief Ships New iPad Mounting Solutions

Chief is now shipping its new solutions for a wide range of iPad applications.





"The growing market for tablets like the iPad is driving the need for mounting solutions that fit a variety of uses," said Derek Derks, business development manager. "With the new Chief products, users can choose to carry an iPad with them, mount it at their desk or secure it to the wall. Whatever the application, we have a variety of options available."

Portable Interface Brackets — These portable iPad interfaces work with Kontour series desk mounts and all generations of the iPad. The snap fit is designed for easy removal for the user on the go. This model is ideal for holding a tablet while at your desk.

Tamper-Resistant Interface Bracket — The secure interface works with Kontour series desk mounts and wall mounts. It accommodates the two newest iPad generations and is ideal for public spaces in corporate and digital signage environments. The tamper-resistant design deters theft and safeguards connections for cable charging and syncing.

Flush Mount Solution — This interface secures your iPad to a wall or desk in any position you need. This solution works with the two newest iPad generations and is ideal for more permanent installations. The tamper-resistant case also protects connections for cable charging and syncing.

A weight plate accessory also is available to accommodate the minimum weight requirements of K1-series dynamic desk mounts so they can function ideally with all iPads.

Chief has also bundled the iPad interfaces with Kontour mounts for fast and simple ordering. iPad mounting kits include: