Lutron Releases Android App

Coopersburg, PA--Lutron Electronics has released a free Android application to control its energy-saving HomeWorks QS and RadioRA 2 systems.

Lutron's Android app for HomeWorks QS and RadioRA 2 systems.

The Lutron Home Control application allows for control of HomeWorks QS and RadioRA 2 systems from an Android device. Users will be able to view and adjust light and shade levels throughout the home, control system keypads, manage multiple HomeWorks QS and RadioRA 2 systems in the same application, and preview the application in demo mode prior to connecting to an actual system.

The Lutron Home Control application is available now and works on phones with Android version 1.6 and higher. The app works with programming software version 1.1.5 or higher of HomeWorks QS and 3.1.5 or higher of RadioRA2.

Programming software is available to qualified Lutron installers and is required for initial setup of this application. To download the Android application, click here.

The Lutron Home Control application is also available from iTunes for Apple devices:

itunes.apple.com