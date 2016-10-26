Utelogy Completes Series A Private Equity Offering

Frank Pellkofer, co-founder and CEO, Utelogy. Utelogy Corporation has successfully closed a fully subscribed, private equity offering with a small group of private accredited investors at an undisclosed value. Funds from this offering will support the company's current growth trajectory including software developers and additional support staff.

"We're extremely pleased with the growth we've experienced over the last year, and it's time to enhance our commitment to changing the paradigm with additional development of the platform along with new features," said CEO Frank Pellkofer.

In September, Utelogy announced joining the Cisco Solution Partner Program, through which it is able to quickly create and deploy solutions to enhance the capabilities, performance, and management of the network to capture value in the IoE (Internet of Everything).