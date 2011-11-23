Alpha Video Creative Wins DSA Crown Award

Minneapolis, MN--The Digital Screenmedia Association (DSA) has announced that Alpha Video Creative was a winner in the inaugural DSA Crown Awards.

Joshua Hoffert accepting the DSA Crown Award from David Drain (left) and Keith Kelsen (right).



The Crown Awards were established to recognize the impact of excellent content in out-of-home environments through the use of digital signage, self-service kiosks, and mobile technology.

Alpha Video Creative took home the Silver Medal in the Point of Wait category for the content they created at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino & Hotel in Cherokee, NC. The content was designed for a video wall located behind the front lobby desk that is one LCD high by 14 LCD’s wide. The fourteen LCD’s form one seamless video wall with a unique resolution of 26880x1080. The eye-catching video is an interpretation of the Cherokee Creation legend that tells the story of a giant raptor flying over the landscape creating valleys, streams and the Great Smoky Mountains with a touch of his wings.

Joshua Hoffert, associate director at Alpha Video Creative, accepted the award at a ceremony held on November 8 in New York City at the Customer Engagement Technology World. Commenting on the award, Hoffert said, “I’m thrilled to accept this award on behalf of the creative team at Alpha Video Creative. The entire team contributed to designing this highly-sophisticated, high-resolution animated video.”