Userful’s 4K Network Video Wall

Userful Corporation has launched a network video wall capable of delivering 4K, real-time content to a 25-display video wall over a standard Ethernet network.

Userful Network Video Wall

Organizations are increasingly looking to video walls to deliver higher visual impact. Unfortunately, most traditional video walls are expensive and complicated, often requiring specialized video cards, or signal-splitting devices, and high-end servers. To lower costs and simplify setup, Userful has taken a different approach to deploying video walls. Using small, industry standard network zero client devices at each display, the Userful Network Video wall runs up to 25 video wall displays from a single Core i7 PC. Displays can be placed anywhere on the network and can be arranged in any configuration and rotation, providing complete flexibility.

The Userful Network Video Wall can be configured in a single video wall or multiple, smaller video walls. The solution supports 4k video, 6k HTML5, 3D, Flash content, and even up to 32k resolution for images. The drag and drop browser configuration makes it easy for anyone to set up and manage the video wall. The display configuration options extend from standard grid formats to eye-catching artistic designs.

Userful's video wall solution delivers simplicity and scalability at an unprecedented value. It eliminates traditional costs through utilizing industry standard PC hardware with affordable zero client devices, and a single Intel Haswell Core i7 PC in order to create video walls with simplicity.

"This solution packs in a lot of industry firsts," says Tim Griffin, CTO of Userful. "It's the first network video wall that delivers real-time 4k resolutions over a standard Ethernet network, it’s the first to naturally support multiple video walls in multiple locations, and it’s the first that scales naturally without needing more servers, video-cards, or multi-layer splitters. This move away from expensive, specialized servers is going to open up the video wall industry in a big way."

Luiz Ferreira, CEO at Thinnetworks, Userful's distributor for the solution in Brazil, has been testing the solution with their MiniPoint Ethernet and USB hardware extensively over the past year and have had live pilot sites running the Userful Network Video Wall 24/7 since June.

The solution can be used for capturing audience attention and is ideal for retail stores, exhibits, lobbies, stadiums, shopping centers, educational institutions and more. It also supports interactive uses such as control rooms, briefing centers, broadcast centers, and team dashboards. The use of robust zero client player devices are also ideal for demanding digital signage environments such as quick-service restaurants or outdoor applications.