Extron Introduces New Power Controller

The What: Extron Electronics has introduced the PC 101. This one input, one output AC power controller is designed to provide remote power management for AV devices.



The What Else: When paired with a controller or control processor equipped with relays, such as the MediaLink MLC 226 IP or IP Link IPL 250, the PC 101 can be configured to turn a device ON or OFF at scheduled times for security and energy savings purposes. It features a contact closure control input and tally output, which can be used for visual feedback. The slim, compact form factor and IEC connectors on pigtails enable convenient in-line use with other devices and discrete mounting behind displays or other equipment. The PC 101 has a power rating of 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, allowing for worldwide compatibility.