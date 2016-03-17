USAV Names Klipsch Preferred Manufacturer Partner

USAV, has named Klipsch as the newest USAV preferred manufacturer partner (PMP), effective Jan. 1, 2016. USAV integrators now have access to Klipsch¹s leading audio products.

“We value the relationships we have with our PMPs. Developing quality partnerships with manufacturer that work well with USAV Integrators is a critical part of our success,” said Chris Whitley USAV founder and CFO. “We are excited to have Klipsch onboard collaborating with the USAV team.”

The new Klipsch PMP program will give USAV integrators an opportunity to market Klipsch’s range of audio solutions, including distributed audio and permanent install speakers. Klipsch products have a wide range of professional applications, which is important for USAV Integrators.

“We are very proud to have been named as the newest USAV Preferred Manufacturer Partner. Working with these USAV integrators means we will be partnering with some of the best in the industry,” said Trevor Gibson, Klipsch professional national sales manager. “We are certainly excited to get to work.”

USAV selects only a limited number of PMPs in each product category, often just a single partner. Manufacturers are chosen based on a three-step process that includes: application, approval by USAV’s Dealer Advisory Council, and an affirmation by USAV Integrators. Klipsch was chosen for the company’s competitive pricing and incentive program.