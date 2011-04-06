Audio-Technica Holds NAB Seminars

Stow, OH--Audio-Technica is holding a series of audio demonstration and instruction events during NAB 2011 at the company’s booth, C1717.

At 3:30 p.m. on Monday 4/11, Tuesday 4/12 and Wednesday 4/13, Mark Donovan, Audio-Technica sales engineer, Installed Sound, will present “SpectraPulse Wireless Technology for Broadcast Applications.” Donovan will address a variety of wireless topics, including: avoiding the crowded RF environment, increasing the number of wireless microphones in your broadcast studio, reducing interference problems, and operating wireless systems with no frequency coordination required.

Donovan has more than 20 years of experience in audio, engineering and management. He holds a Certified Technology Specialist designation for design and installation (CTS-D, CTS-I) with InfoComm International and is a member of the Audio Engineering Society (AES).

Also on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, industry veteran Dr. Fred Ginsburg, specialist in production sound recording for motion pictures and video, will present 20 to 30-minute seminars on the following topics: “Microphone Techniques for Episodic Television and Features,” “Microphone Techniques for DSLR Cameras” (presented with Steve Savanyu, Audio-Technica director of educational services) and “Rigging Wireless Lavalier Microphones for Film and Video Production.”

A member of the Cinema Audio Society, Ginsburg will share his personal techniques for film/video audio acquisition. His background includes nearly two decades as a sound mixer on feature films, episodic TV and commercials, as well as for corporate and government applications.