Matrox Launches MC-100 at IBC2011

Matrox Video Products Group today announced Matrox MC-100, a dual SDI to HDMI mini converter that supports a wide range of display resolutions through 3G, Dual Link, HD, and SD-SDI.

Priced at $495, this single portable unit can be used as an HD-SDI switcher, a distribution amplifier, a multiplexer, and a 3D processing unit.

“Broadcast engineers and AV professionals have diverse needs when it comes to managing SDI signals within their environments — for monitoring, distributing, switching, multiplexing, and converging 3D,” said Alberto Cieri, senior director of sales and marketing at Matrox. “Until now, they have been forced to purchase different devices to perform these tasks. The new Matrox MC-100 solves all these challenges in one inexpensive, easy-to-use device. It should be in every video professional’s toolbox.”

Matrox MC-100 will be demonstrated at IBC2011 on stand 7.B29.