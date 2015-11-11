Two New Portable Projectors from Epson

The EX5250 Pro and the EX5240 are the newest portable projectors from Epson America, designed to meet the needs of small- to medium-sized businesses. The EX5250 Pro projector is meant for larger, well-lit rooms, and offers 3,600 lumens of color brightness and 3,600 lumens of white brightness in addition to wireless connectivity. The EX5240 delivers 3,200 lumens of color brightness and 3,200 lumens of white brightness. Both models deliver XGA (1024 x 768) resolution for text-heavy charts and graphics, and setup features for flexible placement.

WorkForce Solutions Group has around 50 full-time employees and various conference rooms, individual offices, work groups, remote and satellite offices, and home offices. They adopted the EX5250 Pro to take care of their small business needs.

“Because we have a wide range of spaces in our office, we required a display that can easily be moved from room to room and is easy to setup, but would also easily integrate with devices we’re already using,” said Pamela Jung, CEO, WorkForce Solutions Group. “The capabilities that Epson’s business projectors offer truly accommodated our needs – from their portability, bright color, and easy setup features – which has helped our company and employees be more efficient and productive.”

The Epson 3LCD projectors have three times higher color brightness and up to three times wider color gamut than competing projectors. The EX-Series is designed for fast setup and its features include image adjustment tools such as automatic vertical correction and Easy-Slide horizontal image correction. The EX5250 Pro and EX5240 both support HDMI for streaming project content from their laptops or media players, and wireless connectivity with Epson’s quick connect on-screen QR code, allowing users access to content from smartphones and tablets.

“When making a presentation, either on the road or in the office, our small business customers want a projection solution that will simply turn on when required and project clearly without complications,” said Eric Uaje, associate product manager, Projectors, Epson America, Inc. “SMBs can count on Epson EX5250 Pro and EX5240 projectors to not only produce bright, vivid color and sharp text, but with their easy setup and image adjustment and display features, they have peace of mind knowing their Epson projector will offer great images in any environment.”