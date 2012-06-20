JVC Enters Public Display Market with ProVérité LCDs

JVC Professional Products Company has announced the ProVérité Series of LCD monitors built for the demands of public display signage in education, boardrooms, or retail settings. The new monitors deliver 1080p imagery with accurate color reproduction, vivid contrast, and a 178-degree viewing angle.

There are two monitors in the series: the 47-inch PS-470W and the 42-inch PS-420W. Both models feature a professional-grade 1920x1080p IPS panel. Designed for horizontal or vertical installation, the Energy Star-compliant ProVérité monitors offer standard VESA FDMI mounts, as well as carrying handles. An on-board power outlet is designed for a digital media player or powered speaker, while the remote control and on-screen menus help to simplify setup.

“The new ProVérité Series was designed to handle the uncompromising performance requirements of the public display marketplace,” said Lon Mass, vice president of sales and marketing, JVC Professional Products Company. “It delivers outstanding images 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

Video connectivity includes an HDMI port that supports CEC and HDCP, plus a DVI port and RGB analog input. Two built-in RS-232C ports allow a daisy chain connection of several displays for remote monitor management through a single PC. Other features include an auto input signal detect with selectable priority, screen saver to prevent image retention, automatic backlight control system, audio volume control (AVC) to adjust uneven sound volumes, and an audio line output for external speakers or headphones.

The PS-420W has a suggested list price of $835, and the PS-470W has a suggested list price of $1,175. Both models are backed with a three-year warranty and will be available in July.