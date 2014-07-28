TvONE Ships Newly Enhanced 17" LCD Monitor

JSTvONE is now shipping its new LM-1750HDW Multiple Format 17" Color LCD Monitor.

LM-1750HDW

The LM-1750HDW replaces the recently discontinued LM-1750HD. It encompasses all of the features of the LM-1750HD, but with an enhanced resolution to 1920x1080, which allows for the 1:1 display of 1080i/p sources and additional features such as high brightness, wide viewing angle, excellent contrast ratio, and high definition color resulting in an outstanding image.