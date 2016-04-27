tvONE Shipping ONErack Universal Powered Mounting System

The What: tvONE has released ONErack, a universal, powered mounting system designed to vastly improve rack installation of small devices.

The What Else: The ONErack's front and rear access provide uniform cable management, and unlike proprietary rack kits or traditional rack mounting methods like a shelf, the ONErack allows high-density mounting, provides variable voltage, and cools all within the unit.

The ONErack chassis is available in 4RU, 5RU, and 6RU and can hold up to 16 modules with up to two power circuits each. When using the ONErack power supply, each power circuit can provide selectable power at 5, 7.5, 9, 12, 18, and 24 volts up to 35 watts. A pass-thru is available for custom power sources. Each ONErack chassis can include one or more power supplies that can feed additional chassis, to allow for a clean power solution for all mounted devices.