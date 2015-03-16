tvONE Introduces HDMI 4K HDBaseT Wallplate Solution

The new 4K HDBaseT 5Play Wallplate Solution is now available via tvONE.

The new solution consists of the 1T-CT-653-USWP Transmitter and the 1T-CT-654-USWP Receiver. Together, this transmitter and receiver system employs HDMI v1.4 capability and HDBaseT 5Play technology to allow transmission of uncompressed, 1080p high definition video signals over a single Cat.5e or Cat.6 cable (this is the type cable typically employed for Ethernet computer networks). HDMI v1.4 signals are supported and the system will also allow DVI signal transmission with appropriate DVI to HDMI Cable adapters. In addition, embedded 7.1CH LPCM, Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio capability is standard.