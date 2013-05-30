Cadac Digital Mix Systems

Following its debut appearance last year, Cadac is once again exhibiting at InfoComm. It will be showing its current range of audio mixing consoles for AV hire and installation applications, including its latest analogue and digital models, and network expansion options featuring the proprietary, high-speed MEGACOMMS network protocol.



CADAC CDC Four and CDC I/O 32/16 MEGACOMMS stage rack.

Cadac sales and engineering staff, and U.S. distributor LIFT Distribution, will be on the stand. Live product demonstrations will feature the CDC8 and CDC Four digital mix systems. This will include the CDC8-32 and ultra-compact CDC8-16 frame size consoles, offering identical 128 channel I/Os, functionality and processing capabilities. Also on display will be the CDC8-16S expansion sidecar, connectable with a single ethernet cable, providing 16 additional faders and HD touch-screen control surface, and the CDC 32/16 and 64/48 I/O MEGACOMMS expansion racks. MEGACOMMS enables transmission of 256 channels of 96kHz/24bit audio on a single stream, for up to 150 meters via coaxial.

A high-quality, scalable, and affordable mix solution for small installations to full-size sound production and control applications, the CDC Four will be demonstrated with the CDC I/O 32/16 MEGACOMMS stage rack, with which it offers up to 64 channels of Cadac "analogue-quality" sound. The console features Cadac J-Type EQ emulation, combined with the CDC Four's new Cadac mic pre.