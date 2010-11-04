Almo Professional AV’s E4 Tour Adds Stop in New York City

PHILADELPHIA, PA--Almo Professional AV announced the final call to register for the next stop on its E4 AV Tour, which will take place in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 10. Due to popular demand, Almo Pro AV has also added New York City to the tour schedule with a stop on Dec. 15. Both of the E4 events are free of charge to attendees and include an all-star line-up of training sessions, along with more than 25 manufacturers showcasing the latest audiovisual products and services.

“Our E4 program debuted in New York City last December and was attended by hundreds of local-area partners, many of whom have been asking for us to return,” said Sam Taylor, executive vice president and COO for Almo Professional AV. “Quite a few of our exhibiting manufacturers are leveraging the E4 events to launch new products and services, show beta models, and provide ‘sneak peeks’ at their 2011 road maps for a look ahead. At the same time, we are offering new training sessions worth up to 6.5 InfoComm CTS renewal units in total, so professionals can achieve their course requirements before the year is up and stay accredited.”

Both the D.C. and New York E4 events include a full day of training that will kick-off with a special address from Randy Lemke, executive director of InfoComm International, entitled “The AV Industry — Moving Forward.” Further, new products are expected to be shown and discussed for the first time by exhibiting vendors Canon, Canvys, NEC, Chief, Toshiba, Furman BlueBolt and more. And prizes will be given away all day, including a Samsung 3D Entertainment package that includes a 50-inch 3D plasma display, 3D glasses and a Blu-ray player.

The E4 AV program can be accessed on demand during and after each event for instructor videos, copies of the course presentations, video product reviews and live Twitter updates. Video comments from past participating vendors, presenters and attendees also can be viewed here.

E4 Washington, D.C., will run from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center while E4 New York City will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Roosevelt Hotel. For more information about Almo Professional AV’s E4 AV Tour or to register for either event, go to www.e4avtour.com.