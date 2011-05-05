Rental Staging Awards Voting Deadline

The InfoComm/Rental & Staging New Product Awards contest, is still open for voting. But vote now– voting ends Monday May 9th.

Now it’s time to vote, on this year’s entries for the New Product Awards. Take a look at the highlights in this issue, then go online to rentalandstaging.com to cast your vote for the best product in each of twenty categories. There are more complete descriptions of each entry, in the online ballot.

These are the categories this year:

Best Audio Control or Mixing Product

Best Digital Signage Product

Best Digital Signage Product– Hardware + Software Package

Best Digital Signage Product– Mounts, Carts and Stands

Best General AV Product– Mounts and Enclosures

Best Loudspeaker for the Staging Market

Best LCD Display

Best LCD Display– Specialty Application

Best Projection Screen

Best Rental Management Software

Best Show Control Product

Best Video Broadcast or Video Streaming Product

Best Video Projection Product 10K Lumen Range

Best Video Projection Product 3-7K Lumen Range

Best Video Projection Product High Lumen

Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product

Most Innovative New Product

We’ll be announcing the winners and presenting the trophies at InfoComm 2011 in Orlando in June– and of course covering the winners online, and in the printed magazine. Vote now at rentalandstaging.com

First, view the Slide Show of the entries right here.