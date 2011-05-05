Rental Staging Awards Voting Deadline

The InfoComm/Rental & Staging New Product Awards contest, is still open for voting. But vote now– voting ends Monday May 9th.
Now it’s time to vote, on this year’s entries for the New Product Awards. Take a look at the highlights in this issue, then go online to rentalandstaging.com to cast your vote for the best product in each of twenty categories. There are more complete descriptions of each entry, in the online ballot.
These are the categories this year:
Best Audio Control or Mixing Product
Best Digital Signage Product
Best Digital Signage Product– Hardware + Software Package
Best Digital Signage Product– Mounts, Carts and Stands
Best General AV Product– Mounts and Enclosures
Best Loudspeaker for the Staging Market
Best LCD Display
Best LCD Display– Specialty Application
Best Projection Screen
Best Rental Management Software
Best Show Control Product
Best Video Broadcast or Video Streaming Product
Best Video Projection Product 10K Lumen Range
Best Video Projection Product 3-7K Lumen Range
Best Video Projection Product High Lumen
Best Video Signal Processing or Distribution Product
Most Innovative New Product
We’ll be announcing the winners and presenting the trophies at InfoComm 2011 in Orlando in June– and of course covering the winners online, and in the printed magazine. Vote now at rentalandstaging.com
First, view the Slide Show of the entries right here.