XPAND 3D and AVRover Develop 3D Glasses for Education Market

- XPAND 3D and AVRover have partnered to develop and distribute co-branded 3D glasses for the education market.
- The first 1,000 pairs, which are based on XPAND’s EDUX3 glasses, are currently being manufactured and will be part of AVRover’s “3D AVRover” portable 3D presentation systems.
- The 3D AVRover includes a 3D DLP Projector, 3D Computer with 3D Content, three built-in speakers, a mixer amplifier with microphone input as well as XLR out, laptop connections, two locking storage drawers, a retractable power cord, heavy duty casters, and more. The 3D AVRover provides a complete 3D education solution in a single portable unit, the company says, which creates a sharable resource between classrooms.
- The XPAND EDUX3 3D Glasses feature fast active-shutter technology, while their Extended White-Light Range capability gives them long viewing distance. EDUX3 3D Glasses work without any installation—simply turn them on to view 3D content. The glasses also use standard, over-the-counter CR2032 batteries for easy battery replacement, with an average of 100 hours of battery life.
- “We have enjoyed a successful relationship with AVRover’s use of XPAND 3D glasses in their products and the new co-branded XPAND/AVRover glasses are the next step in this collaboration between two leaders in 3D education,” said Jodi Szuter of XPAND 3D. “The 3D AVRover integrates a high-quality, all-in-one interactive 3D learning solution, and we are looking forward to seeing our co-branded glasses in schools throughout the U.S.”
- “XPAND 3D has been instrumental in bringing a high quality 3D experience to the classroom. We are proud to co-brand such a phenomenal product that has become integral in the 3D AVRover solution,” said Douglas Smith, president of AVRover. “The ultimate goal is to increase student achievement and our collaboration on these glasses is only the beginning of what AVRover and XPAND 3D will bring to the education market.”