Women in CE Breakfast Sells Out for Fourth Straight Year

Women in Consumer Electronics (CE) announced that the organization’s annual CEDIA EXPO breakfast reception sold out for the fourth year in a row.

Highlights of the breakfast at CEDIA EXPO 2012 in Indianapolis included an inspirational keynote address by Gail Kasper, author of “Another Day Without a Cage: My Breakthrough From Self-Imprisonment to Total Empowerment.” In addition, Helen Heneveld of Bedrock Learning, Inc. was recognized with the Volunteer of the Year Award.

Gail Kasper is a television host, author, advice columnist, Ms. Continental America 2008, and one of the nation’s leading speakers. In her presentation “Breakthrough,” Kasper motivated the crowd with a message of fearlessness, sharing valuable insights from the real-life journey described in her autobiography. Through stories of powerful successes, heartbreaking failures, inner passion, and humor, she addressed the benefits of self-guidance and the means for building a rewarding career.

In recognition of her contributions to Women in CE as a volunteer, Helen Heneveld was honored at the event with the organization’s Volunteer of the Year Award. Heneveld is a well-respected and recognized expert who speaks and consults worldwide in the converging home systems industry. She founded Bedrock Learning, Inc. to serve the fast-growing CE industry with effective, convenient, and affordable educational materials and training. Heneveld serves on the board of directors of CEA, Tech Home Division, and is also a past board member and the first female board member of CEDIA. Helen is also the first female CEDIA certified installer.

The fourth annual CEDIA EXPO event was sponsored by Monster, CEDIA, Chief, Consumer Technology Publishing Group (CTPG), Da-Lite, Epson, Magnolia/Best Buy, Sanus, Sirius XM, Stewart Filmscreen, IAV Light Speaker, Bedrock Learning, Home Entertainment Source (HES), Home Technology Specialists of America (HTSA), Specialty Electronics Nationwide (SEN), InGear PR, Speck, Séura, Lutron, and Tivoli Audio.