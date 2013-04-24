To provide optimal security in government, high-end boardroom, and large auditorium environments, Revolabs’ Executive HD MaxSecure 8-channel wireless microphone system and compatible microphones support the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES-256).

Units can connect up to eight microphones with exceptional audio quality and link multiple units—up to 32 (Americas) or 40 (international) microphones per area. They also feature RS-232 or ethernet support, an intuitive LCD display for onsite configuration/control, and remote monitoring capabilities via available software.