Tripp Lite Expands Line of PDU Ethernet Switch Combos

Power protection and connectivity solutions manufacturer Tripp Lite has expanded its line of space-saving PDU Ethernet Switch Combos, merging a PDU and unmanaged network switch into a single 1U device with 12 outlets and 24 Gigabit Ethernet ports.

Eight of the ports on the new PoE+ (Power over Ethernet) model have the capability to provide up to 30 watts of power per port for devices such as VoIP phones, wireless access points, and surveillance cameras. The PoE+ model also includes two SFP ports for optical network uplink to additional units.



All of the PDU Ethernet Switch Combos have green Ethernet technology, which detects the length of a connected network cable and adjusts power consumption accordingly. They are ideal for server rooms, network closets, applications using wall-mount network cabinets, and any environment where rack space is at a premium.