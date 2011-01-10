DisplaySearch Co-Locates Commercial FPD Conference with InfoComm 2011

DisplaySearch has partnered with InfoComm International to co-locate its fourth annual Digital Signage Conference with InfoComm 2011 in Orlando, FL. The annual conference, which focuses on both the digital signage business and advanced display technologies for the segment, will be held on June 14 during Info- Comm 2011 at the Orange County Convention Center.

The conference will bring together the world’s largest display vendors, the world’s largest IT companies, and companies already well established in out-of-home digital signage environments. Additionally, they will be joined by new ventures that digital displays are helping to foster. Applications to be examined include mass transit, mixed-use information and advertising signage; electronic menu boards; higher education installations; point-of-sale and dynamic signage for retail; corporate mass-communication networks; out-of-home advertising/information/ security messaging; and emerging solutions for the outdoor portion of the out-of-home market.

For more information on speaking and sponsorship opportunities contact Laura Castellano at laura.castellano@displaysearch.com or 408.418-1904. For more information about InfoComm 2011, please visit www.infocommshow.org.