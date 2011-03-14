GETTING THE MESSAGE

Omnivex Provides Software for the Innovative Send A Message Kiosk

In partnership with Send A Message, Inc. and Fujifilm’s “See Here,” Omnivex is providing the software platform for the touchscreen interface and backbone management of the photo kiosks located in hotels and at tourist attractions. The system has recently been deployed at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown and the Renaissance Orlando at Sea World

The Send A Message (SAM) kiosk is a multi-purpose digital media kiosk that provides hospitality properties with a powerful tool that delivers a unique set of services while providing several revenue opportunities. SAM’s easy to use personal media workstation allows users to quickly upload photos from their digital cameras, create customized postcards, and print them on high-quality photo paper. In addition, they can directly access Fujifilm’s “See Here” photo website for uploading their pictures for online storage or creating photo gifts that can be ordered directly from the kiosk. Revenue is generated from the kiosk through the sale of on-screen ad space and by charging users a fee for creating their customized postcards. All of the functionality of the kiosk can be managed remotely through Omnivex digital signage software. Fujifilm North America installs and maintains these units for Send A Message, Inc.

“Our digital media photo kiosk packages a stunning technology design with a simple to use application that enables guests to create unique photo postcards with their personal media in just minutes,” says Kristen Tsitoukis, president and CEO of Send A Message, Inc. “Omnivex software has enabled us to provide a more all encompassing system to our customers.”

The system has recently been deployed at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown and the Renaissance Orlando at Sea World. Omnivex value added reseller, Digisplay, brought all of the different aspects of the project together to combine the strengths of each of the companies involved into one unified solution. “Omnivex software was invaluable for the success of this system because it allowed us to incorporate advertising space along with a touch screen interface and the ability to print the postcards,” says Jim McNeal, president, Digisplay, LLC. “As this system is rolled out to more locations, the network management functionality will be of paramount importance, as we plan to manage this system for Send A Message, Inc.’s hotel customers.”

Digisplay, LLC is a technical integration firm, offering visual communication solutions that include developing software for interactive displays, LED billboards and LCD, plasma and LED display systems.

For More Information

www.omnivex.com

www.sendamessageinc.com

www.digisplay.com.