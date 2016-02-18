Trendsetting Digital Signage from ISE 2016 & What to Expect at DSE 2016

Brian McClimans (left) of Peerless-AV and Richard Ventura of NEC

New trends in digital signage have made the technology more relevant to businesses than ever before. In this SCN-moderated webinar, Peerless-AV and NEC will highlight the must-see digital signage from this year’s ISE and what to expect at DSE coming up in March.

The webinar will cover the new digital signage trends and how those trends are currently affecting businesses, analytics, big data, display technology, and mobile integration. Now is the time to learn on what digital signage can do and what that means for your business.

SCN editor Lindsey Adler will be joined by Brian McClimans (VP of global business development at Peerless-AV) and Richard Ventura (VP of business development and solutions, NEC Display).

