Training of the Day: Crestron: Get the Same IT Standards for Your AV System

Crestron will hold its training session on IT standards on Friday, June 19 at 8:30 a.m. This session, titled 'Get the Same IT Standards for Your AV System,' highlights how AV systems meet the needs and address the concerns of IT professionals. IT professionals expect repeatable systems, consistent performance in every room, managed network services that automatically detect failures, to ensure high uptime. This session will help attendees learn to identify, design, and sell solutions based on a validated architecture suitable for enterprise-wide deployment.