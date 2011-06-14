Barix Passes 100,000 Sales Milestone



Zurich, Switzerland--Barix AG has surpassed the 100,000 device threshold for sales, following the company's double-digit growth in 2010.

“2010 was a huge success for Barix,” said Johannes G. Rietschel, CEO and founder of Barix AG. “We passed a major sales milestone and experienced a substantial revenue increase. Barix contributed more than 1,200 devices to the largest Audio over IP project for live sound ever at a sports event in India, while securing key customer wins in security, transportation, healthcare and other markets.”

Barix supplied the 1,200-plus Audio over IP devices for the Commonwealth Games in India last summer, handling IP contribution from all the venues to the control room, and distribution to a large number of broadcast studios. The company also continued to develop technology and business partnerships with key manufacturers for the purpose of delivering full IP system solutions to customers, notably in security and transportation.