Listen Adds Wireless Conferencing Line

Bluffdale, UT--Listen Technologies Corporation has introduced Confidea, a new line of Multi-Band Wireless Conference Solutions.
- Confidea has been developed from the ground-up with reliability and confidentiality in mind, making use of state-of-the-art multi-band wireless technologies, fault-tolerant error correcting protocols and advanced encryption algorithms.
- “We needed to answer the needs of our customers who have been asking us for a wireless solution in this category,” said Brooks Gibbs, conferencing product group leader, Listen Technologies. “Confidea Wireless is the best in the category because of its state-of-the-art multi-band wireless technology which allows the users to work around wireless LAN and Bluetooth equipment.”