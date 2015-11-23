TiniFiber by CertiCable Awarded U.S. Patent for Armored, Flexible Fiber Optic Cable

The U.S. Patent Office has awarded U.S. Patent No. 9,182,562 B2 to CertiCable Inc., parent company of TiniFiber, for the stainless steel micro-armor fiber developed to protect the fragile fiberglass within the cable jacket.

“Our Micro Armor Fiber stainless steel concept was conceived back in 2011, and we are pleased that the U.S. Patent Office recognizes the invention as ground breaking and will change the armored fiber optic industry,” said Christian A. Peterson III, chief executive officer for TiniFiber’s product line.



“We’re focused on providing best-in-class armored fiber optic solutions to meet the needs of large enterprises, IT, communications, telco, CATV, pro AV, CEDIA, security, and government agencies that are seeking a quality fiber optic cable for both indoor and outdoor usage.”

Barry Skolnick, co-inventor and chief operating officer, said, “The TiniFiber’s revolutionary development of Micro Armor Fiber addresses both the armor and non-armor cable markets in a single solution.”



Added Roman Krawczyk, co-inventor and chief engineer, “This is accomplished by the proprietary 'Micro Armor Machinery' designed to tightly wind the stainless steel tubular coil around the fiber strands. This provides the smallest outer diameter of any armored fiber cable on the market as well as the same outer diameter for current non-armored fiber cables.”