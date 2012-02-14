DSE Offers Hardware, Software & Connectivity Seminar

Atlanta, GA--Digital Signage Expo (DSE) will present a four-part Hardware, Software & Connectivity Seminar Program that will illuminate the latest technologies in small screens, video walls, satellite distribution and cloud technologies.

The seminar will be presented in Las Vegas, March 7-8, 2012.

Because hardware, software and connectivity choices are evolving rapidly, producing new options, whose benefits are sometimes confusing and inadequately explained, DSE’s Hardware, Software & Connectivity Seminar Program is designed to help network operators and administrators sort through the wealth of choices to better identify what will work for them.

Topics to be covered include:

* Video Wall Technologies: Understanding the Choices

* Digital Signage in the Cloud

* Evolution or Revolution? The Changing Face of Small Screen Digital Signage

* Video Signals and Distribution Demystified

Richard Lebovitz, educational director for Exponation, which produces DSE, said, “The pace at which new technologies are being introduced can be overwhelming for end-users, digital network operators and systems integrators and installers whose job it is not only to manage their organization’s or clients’ networks, but also to ensure operating efficiencies that meet management goals. This seminar program is designed to keep them on top of their game and give them the information they need to make knowledgeable decisions going forward.”

Registration for the Hardware, Software & Connectivity Seminar Program or any of the DSE 2012 educational conference seminars is now available online at digitalsignageexpo.net.