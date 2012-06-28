GoVision LED for Good Morning America Concerts

ABC’s “Good Morning America” has added a massive LED screen from GoVision LP for its 2012 Summer Concert Series. GoVision, suppliers of customized modular LED walls and turnkey mobile LED units, is providing a 9-foot tall x 32-foot wide high-definition, modular LED screen for the live, weekly shows that began May 25 and run through August.

The series, which features some of the biggest names in pop, rock, country and classic music, recently kicked off its fourth year at the Rumsey Playfield in New York’s Central Park with a rousing performance by Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and judge of ABC’s “Duets,” Robin Thicke. Other chart-topping acts include Brad Paisley, No Doubt, Demi Lovato, Counting Crows, Green Day, Linkin Park, Mary J. Blige, the Beach Boys, Neon Trees, The Wanted and party rockers LMFAO.

“GMA has put together a fantastic lineup of performers for this year’s Summer Concert Series, and we’re excited they’ve asked us to make the shows as visually captivating as possible for the fans on-site and watching from home,” said Chris Curtis, CEO of Argyle, TX-based GoVision. “We’ve had a lot of experience with live, outdoor music events and concert tours over the last 10 years, so we’re prepared for anything Mother Nature, or the rock stars, have in store for us.”

All concerts are free and open to the public and will take placelive during “Good Morning America,” Fridays from 7:00-9:00 a.m., ET. Viewers interested in joining “GMA” in Central Park are encouraged to arrive at Rumsey Playfield via the 72nd street entrance on Fifth Avenue at 6:00 a.m., when the park opens to the public. For more information, click on the “GMA” web site at www.gmaconcerts.com.

GoVision L.P.

www.jumbo.tv