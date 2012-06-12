Christie New Projector Platforms Debut at InfoComm

Christie is introducing six new 3LCD projectors across two platforms at InfoComm 2012 in Las Vegas. They are:
• Christie LW401, 4000 ANSI, WXGA 1280 x 800
• Christie LW551i, 5500 ANSI, WXGA 1280 x 800
• Christie LWU421, 4200 ANSI, WUXGA 1920 x 1200
• Christie LWU501i, 5000 ANSI, WUXGA 1920 x 1200
These newest models feature both Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture, allowing end users to display two input signals or video teleconferencing for collaboration. With the lens memory recall, users can to lock-in and quickly recall up to three lens positions for use with multiple protection locations. They also feature:
• Wireless connectivity optional (achieved with wireless dongle).
• Two digital outputs.
• Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture.
• Hybrid filter design for up to 20,000 hours with no moving parts for easy maintenance.
• Premium ("I") versions feature a built-in LCD display showing setup menus and diagnostics.
• Quick Stacking capabilities for temporary displays, to double your brightness output
• Built-in security features.
• Suite of optional lenses with repeatable lens recall allows greater projection placement flexibility and multi-screen presentations.
• Environmentally friendly using less than 0.35W in power saving mode.
• Closed Captioning for NTSC video signal support.
• Digital keystone functionality with 8-point geometry correction, perfect for curved screens
The other platform from Christie being shown at InfoComm, consists of the Christie LX41 and Christie LW41:
• Economical widescreen (16:9) and 4:3 aspect ratio choices.
• 1.7x manual zoom lens for greater flexibility of installation options.
• Designed with 3D Keystone(tm) geometry correction technology, with (simple) curved screen capabilities.
• Multi PC display option for collaborative presentation display (up to four PCs).
• AMX Device Discovery.
• High resolution HD content capabilities.
• Built-in speakers.
• Easy setup.
• Compact size for portability.
• Low maintenance filters and long lamp life (up to 5000 hours in eco-mode).
• LAN networking for asset management, monitoring and content delivery.
Both projector platforms come with a three-year parts and labor warranty and ship in summer 2012.
For information: