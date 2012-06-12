Christie New Projector Platforms Debut at InfoComm

Christie is introducing six new 3LCD projectors across two platforms at InfoComm 2012 in Las Vegas. They are:

• Christie LW401, 4000 ANSI, WXGA 1280 x 800

• Christie LW551i, 5500 ANSI, WXGA 1280 x 800

• Christie LWU421, 4200 ANSI, WUXGA 1920 x 1200

• Christie LWU501i, 5000 ANSI, WUXGA 1920 x 1200

These newest models feature both Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture, allowing end users to display two input signals or video teleconferencing for collaboration. With the lens memory recall, users can to lock-in and quickly recall up to three lens positions for use with multiple protection locations. They also feature:

• Wireless connectivity optional (achieved with wireless dongle).

• Two digital outputs.

• Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture.

• Hybrid filter design for up to 20,000 hours with no moving parts for easy maintenance.

• Premium ("I") versions feature a built-in LCD display showing setup menus and diagnostics.

• Quick Stacking capabilities for temporary displays, to double your brightness output

• Built-in security features.

• Suite of optional lenses with repeatable lens recall allows greater projection placement flexibility and multi-screen presentations.

• Environmentally friendly using less than 0.35W in power saving mode.

• Closed Captioning for NTSC video signal support.

• Digital keystone functionality with 8-point geometry correction, perfect for curved screens

The other platform from Christie being shown at InfoComm, consists of the Christie LX41 and Christie LW41:

• Economical widescreen (16:9) and 4:3 aspect ratio choices.

• 1.7x manual zoom lens for greater flexibility of installation options.

• Designed with 3D Keystone(tm) geometry correction technology, with (simple) curved screen capabilities.

• Multi PC display option for collaborative presentation display (up to four PCs).

• AMX Device Discovery.

• High resolution HD content capabilities.

• Built-in speakers.

• Easy setup.

• Compact size for portability.

• Low maintenance filters and long lamp life (up to 5000 hours in eco-mode).

• LAN networking for asset management, monitoring and content delivery.

Both projector platforms come with a three-year parts and labor warranty and ship in summer 2012.

For information:

