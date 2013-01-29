Control4 Panelized Lighting Spotlights Commercial Offerings at ISE

Control4 announced several developments for the commercial AV market at the Integrated Systems Europe show in Amsterdam.



These new offerings include a panelized lighting solution with wired keypads, certified commercial drivers supporting the KNX protocol, and a range of apps and features, including videoconferencing integration with Tandberg systems, all specifically targeting the commercial AV market.

The Tandberg integration adds to previous videoconferencing compatibility with Polycom and ClearOne systems. The KNX drivers enable HVAC, security, lighting, energy, and AV capabilities for the international markets where the KNX protocol is popular.

The panelized lighting solution is a centralized, Ethernet-based wired alternative to more basic standalone switchers and dimmers. The system is programmed via Control4’s Composer Pro software to create lighting scenes, network settings, and load profiles.

The 110-volt to 277-volt supporting network is optimized for energy-saving LED lighting, which is replacing more traditional fluorescent and halogen light technologies.

Scott Stephenson, Control4 product manager, lighting and comfort, noted the strategic timing of this product introduction, in terms of where the market is progressing with lighting. “We’re really just introducing this at the right time with the changes in the marketplace,” he said, with “LEDs really starting to dominate.”

The panelized lighting is complemented by two new wired keypads—the Euro-style square (U.K.) keypad, in 2-, 3-, and 6-button configurations; and a Decora-style keypad for the U.S., with a customizable button kit. Both keypads offer custom engraving, and—for the first time from Control4—backlit buttons. The Decora keypads also feature light sensors to adjust the backlight and status LEDs based on ambient lighting.