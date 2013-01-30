High Resolution Systems Expands With Move to New Headquarters

High Resolution Systems has relocated to larger quarters in Lake Orion, Michigan as part of their current expansion mode. The new 12,000-square foot location combines office and warehouse space for all three companies under the High Resolution banner: High Resolution Engineering, HRS Control and Lightware USA.



High Resolution System's new headquarters in Lake Orion, Michigan.

“We have quadrupled our space with this move,” said sales engineer Drew Taylor. “We needed more space for our growing employee roster and to accommodate customers who come for product demos.”

During the past year the companies made new hires in the areas of sales, marketing and warehouse management/shipping and receiving, and more are expected before InfoComm13, said Taylor. “With more employees on board and all 3 companies continuing to grow, it was clear that we needed to make some infrastructure investments. Our new space is divided among offices, a conference room, a training room, a kitchen and break room and warehouse areas to expand US-based Lightware inventory and allow more space for our rental equipment. Lightware USA, in particular, required more physical space for Lightware’s new 25G router, whose first units are coming in March. It’s a very large frame, and we needed room for testing, system engineering and hosting in-house customer demos and training.”

“In fact, our Lake Orion headquarters now gives us room to demo all of our UDC Software and control solutions,” he added.