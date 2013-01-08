NEC Adds LED-Backlit LCD Displays to V Series

NEC Display Solutions of America has added the 55-inch V552 and 65-inch V652 to its commercial-grade V Series. The high-performance, full HD panel makes these models useful for extended operation times, including retail stores, restaurants, indoor venues, training facilities and corporate boardrooms.

NEC 65-inch V652

NEC’s V552 and V652 utilize LED backlighting to reduce the product’s depth, weight and power consumption. Each also features built-in 10-watt speakers and an Open Pluggable Specification (OPS)-compliant expansion slot. This future-proofs the display and allows for the integration of a computer or other NEC/third-party accessories. Additionally, video, RS-232 control and power are passed internally from the display to the accessory, allowing the elimination of additional cabling and simplifying installations.

“We’re proud to introduce two products that not only reduce the physical footprint of the display but also decrease energy usage because of the LED backlighting,” said Rachel Karnani, product manager of Large-Screen Displays at NEC Display Solutions. “The shift to LED backlighting is significant for the digital signage industry and is evident in NEC’s large-screen product line. The V552 and V652 reinforce that commitment to improve our customers’ total cost of ownership and return on investment.”

The V552 and V652 include the following features:

•LED backlighting technology reduces power consumption and allows for a slimmer cabinet depth

•Commercial-grade LCD panel and components enable extended runtimes

•1920 x 1080 full HD native resolution

•320/450 cd/m² brightness (typical/maximum) and 4000:1 contrast ratio

•DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI-D (in/out)

•RS-232C, Ethernet (RJ45), IR Remote, DDC/CI are available for control

•Built-in, low-profile 10-watt speakers

•TileMatrix allows for video walls up to 10 x 10

•Built-in ATSC digital tuner (SB-03TM) allows for high-definition broadcast capabilities (V552-AVT and V652-AVT models only)

- Bundled solution includes single board computer (OPS-PCAF-WS) for simple digital signage (V552-PC and V652-PC models only)

- Optional accessories include speakers, stand, a variety of internal and external computers, digital tuner, calibration kit and wall mount