Matrox MuraControl for Windows Available for Free Trial

Matrox MuraControl for Windows video wall management software is now available to configure and operate video walls powered by Matrox Mura MPX Series output/input boards.



Running either locally or remotely over standard TCP/IP networks, the user-friendly application consists of window and source controls that let users create, save, and edit layouts (presets) offline or in real time. The company says that this provides enhanced customization of where and how content appears on Mura MPX video wall installations displaying up to 56 HD inputs across up to 56 HD outputs. Designed exclusively for Mura MPX hardware, the software release also enables professional AV installers and system integrators to deliver more complete systems for a wide range of market applications such as presentation, signage, control rooms, security and surveillance, and small to medium-sized public or private venues.

MuraControl for Windows is a full-featured video wall management suite with robust window management controls to intuitively position, scale, clone, crop, add overlay text, show picture-in-picture, and adjust z-ordering. Source management tools, meanwhile, allow users to rename inputs, apply multiple deinterlacing filters, adjust color parameters, rotate and crop sources, and add source text overlays. The software also contains default settings to facilitate a trouble-free setup experience for the end user. MuraControl comes with a permanent, single-seat software license via a USB dongle, and is fully compatible with Microsoft Windows 7, Windows XP, and Server 2008 R2.

"Our Mura MPX boards are universally recognized for radically reinventing video wall management with a single output/input board design that includes HDCP support," said Helgi Sigurdsson, product manager, Matrox Graphics Inc. "MuraControl for Windows now further simplifies the system build-and-deploy process for integrators, installers, and OEMs who can leverage both video wall controller boards and software from Matrox, and consequently benefit from seamless configuration, optimal performance, and superior customer service support."