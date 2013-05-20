Key Digital Introduces Scalable HDMI Matrix Switchers

The What: Key Digital presents Digital IQ series HDMI matrix switchers KD-HD8X8 and KD-HD8x8XC, scalable HDMI matrix switchers with three year limited warranty that boast support of 3D, while offering Key Digital's unique Full Buffering Technology for HDCP and EDID.

The What Else: KD-HD8x8 is an eight input to eight output HDMI matrix switcher, versatile enough to support control routing for IR/Uni-directional RS-232 via Key Digital's Hi-Fi Commercial PRO HDMI Cables with IQ Control, which adds up to eight control ports to the system. KD-HD8x8 can be custom configured to support configurations up to 16x64 offering our customers bulletproof large scale systems.

KD-HD8x8XC builds on the award-winning technology available in KD-HD8x8 with the addition of HDMI and Cat-5e/6 ports. It has the power to transmit HDMI 1080p/60 signals up to 250 feet and HDMI 1080p/24, 1080i, 720p signals up to 400 feet when used with KD-CATHD150Rx HDMI receive baluns and KD-CAT6STP1X Cat-6/STP cabling. This unit also has the same powerful control routing feature as KD-HD8x8 whereby control routing is conducted over Cat-5e/6 for IR/Uni-directional RS-232 and adds up to eight control ports to the system.