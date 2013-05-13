Crestron TST-600 Delivers Touch Screen Technology in Wireless Model

The What: Crestron has released the TST-600 Wireless Touch Screen, the next generation of its TPS-6X touch screen for controlling Crestron whole home and building automation systems.



The What Else: TST-600 combines all the robust control functionality of its predecessor with the latest Crestron touch screen technology. Featuring a high-contrast 5.7-inch capacitive touch screen, extended-range dual-mode RF/WiFi wireless capability, Smart Graphics, Rava SIP Intercom, long-life lithium ion battery, high-performance H.264 streaming video, and optional backlit pushbuttons, TST-600 gives users the freedom to control entertainment, lighting, climate, shades, AV presentations and more throughout any space up to 200-feet away. TST-600 is fully compatible with older TPS docking stations, wireless gateways and other accessories.

TST-600 ensures a dependable wireless connection by using Dual-Mode wireless capabilities, a combination of Crestron Extended Range 2.4 GHz RF (ER) and Wi-Fi wireless technologies. ER wireless communications enable seamless control with true feedback using buttons, sliders, knobs, gauges, and dynamic text. While TST-600 can be used with ER alone, its dual-mode wireless feature utilizes both ER and Wi-Fi to enable advanced capabilities including streaming video, intercom, and dynamic graphics. In the absence of a Wi-Fi connection, advanced capabilities can be enabled while docked through a wired Ethernet connection, adding even more versatility for users in any setting. TheCEN-ERFGW-POE Extended Range RF Wireless Gateway delivers strong wireless performance up to 200 feet indoors. Crestron enhanced Wi-Fi wireless performance achieves a remarkable 50 feet omnidirectional coverage indoors.

Powered by Smart Graphics, users can interact with animated and 3D-like GUI effects and gestures navigation to swipe, scroll, drag, and drop. Cool kinetic effects bring controls to life when using custom knobs, sliders, and gauges. Five soft-touch buttons provide quick access to commonly used functions. Pre-labeled with icons for Power, Home, Lights, Up, and Down functions, each button is programmable via the control system for custom functionality and added one-touch convenience.

Why This Matters: “The TST-600 picks up where the best-selling TPS-6X leaves off, and offers all of our cool new touch screen technology in the same lightweight size,” said Fred Bargetzi, Crestron vice president of technology. “The ability to have Crestron touch screen control, plus streaming video and intercom, at your fingertips while you walk from room to room is a convenience only TST-600 can offer.”

“Wi-Fi is excellent when available, but it does have inherent shortcomings such as delays in button response and intermittent service interruptions,” said Sean Goldstein, Crestron vice president of marketing. “TST allows you to control your whole home or corporate environment with confidence, without worrying about the common hassles of Wi-Fi. You will never lose control.”



One More Thing: In addition to interactive touch screen maneuvering, TST-600 features illuminated tactile pushbuttons for quick access to volume adjustment, channel selection, and on-screen menu navigation functions. Eight additional pushbuttons located along the edges of the screen support additional programmable functions for virtually infinite custom possibilities.

Exclusive Rava SIP Intercom technology enables hands-free full-duplex VoIP communication between any two Rava-enabled Crestron touch screens and third-party door stations. Telephone and group paging service lets you communicate with anyone inside or outside of the home or across the world. Instant-Waking allows TST-600 to work at the press of a button or tap on the touch screen after being idle. No more waiting for a connection, a typical complaint with pure Wi-Fi remotes. Instant-Waking also puts TST-600 into an energy-saving sleep mode after use, preserving battery life. For optimal usability, the long-lasting Lithium ion battery provides several days of use on a single charge, in addition to fast charging times.