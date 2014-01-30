Nest Protect Now Available at AVAD

AVAD LLC now offers dealers access to the Nest Protect: Smoke + Carbon Monoxide from Nest Labs.

According to the company, Nest Protect eliminates the traditional chirping alarm and communicating intelligently.

According to a study by the National Fire Protection Agency, 73 percent of smoke alarms that failed to activate during home fires had dead, missing or disconnected batteries. Irritating and confusing beeps remain the chief cause of owners disabling their smoke alarms. The Nest Protect smoke and carbon monoxide alarm solves the issue with a voice that identifies where the specific problem is, and allows those nearby to acknowledge the alert with a simple wave of the hand, which prompts the device to quiet down. What's more, it sends convenient messages to the owner's phone if the batteries run low, eliminating distracting alerts.

"AVAD is proud to offer Nest products because they give serious thought to the design and improvement of once-forgotten pieces of technology that are now cornerstones of the connected home," said Hugh Hughes, director of merchandising at AVAD. "Nest Labs earned the Consumer Electronics Association's Best of Innovations Award in the Eco-Design and Sustainable Technology category for their excellent product development and engineering. The Nest Protect is a revolutionary step forward in home automation and monitoring."

The Nest Protect monitors multiple criteria in any indoor setting with high quality heat, carbon monoxide and smoke sensors that work together to detect danger. The product's multiple features and settings can be controlled and monitored directly from the Nest app on iOS, Android and on the web: