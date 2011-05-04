Haivision Launches the Viper Video Streamer

At the 2011 InfoComm Show, Haivision will launch its fifth generation H.264 technology, the Viper.

Haivision's Viper is a compact, integrated appliance for capturing, streaming, reviewing, distributing, and publishing multistream content. The Viper can be used as a stand-alone device, to bring recording, streaming, and VoD capabilities directly from event centers by capturing and distributing multiple HD video sources or HD video and computer display sources simultaneously.

The Viper supports record/review/publish and live streaming applications. The device can also be integrated as a remote contributor to Haivision's Furnace IP video system, enabling a distributed recording architecture without relying on central network video recording capacity to accommodate every user.