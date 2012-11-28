Firehouse and L-Acoustics Help Create NYC Sensation

Since its Amsterdam debut in 2000, Sensation has grown to become one of the world's most successful and respected indoor electronic dance music (EDM) festivals. After producing more than 70 events for over two million people in two dozen countries, creator ID&T recently teamed up with promoter Live Nation to bring Sensation to North America for the very first time.

As with all of its other productions, ID&T specified the deployment of a full L-Acoustics system to keep the high-tech party hopping into the night.

Quickly selling out Brooklyn's new Barclays Center on both October 26 and 27, the two-night event—dubbed "Innerspace"—attracted over 30,000 house and techno music fans dressed entirely in white, according to the festival's tradition. A roster of renowned DJs—including Dennis Ferrer, Fedde Le Grand, New York's own Danny Tenaglia, and the show's host, Mr. White—worked their craft from a rotating DJ booth resembling a giant white lotus blossom in the center of the arena, amidst waterfalls and fountains, huge light spheres, and other surprises.

While patrons were certainly wowed by the spectacular visuals, the crowd was ultimately there for the music, which was heard on a massive L-Acoustics loudspeaker system supplied and operated by Red Hook, NY-based Firehouse Productions.

Following a system design spec provided by ID&T, eight stacks of four K1 enclosures wrapped in white cloth were evenly spaced around the perimeter of the stage and fired out in-the-round to the main floor, while 48 SB28 subs delivered the level of low end necessary for a successful EDM event.

A total of 88 KUDO, flown in eight arrays containing 10 or 12 elements, provided coverage to the bowl seating areas, as did two supplementary 12-element KARA arrays and four two-ARCS clusters. All systems, including K1 and SB28, were powered and processed by L-Acoustics LA8 amplified controllers.

"With its unmatched production values, Sensation really sets a new standard for dance music events in America," said Mark Dittmar, Firehouse Productions' lead design and integration engineer. "Our client loves the sound quality of the entire L-Acoustics product line and the system sounded fantastic throughout both nights. Everyone walked away extremely happy, including us.

"K1, of course, performed exceptionally in this rather unique application, and the KUDOs were perfect as mid-sized arrays that could quickly open up to 110 degrees over a relatively short throw distance," Dittmar said. "We love the L-Acoustics platform. All of the boxes have a very consistent 'family' sound, which makes it very easy to get the room sounding good, even with almost no EQ."