SynAudCon Offers Online Training Demo

Greenville, IN--SynAudCon is offering a free demonstration of their new interactive web-based training. The training module "The Signal Chain," part of the Level 100 training, can be accessed online along with the corresponding quiz by clicking here.

"We think it is important for people to have the opportunity to experience SynAudCon web-based training before signing up," said Brenda Brown, co-owner of SynAudCon. "There are many types of online training available — some better than others. We believe that when people experience the detail of our training along with Pat's teaching method, they will find that our web-based training is on par with our in-person seminars."

"The Signal Chain" demo consists of detailed explanation of program sources, interface boxes, the mixer, signal processing, power amplifiers, loudspeakers, acoustic environment and the listener. A follow-up multiple choice quiz of 16 questions allows the user to see how well the information is learned. After receiving a quiz score, students are given the option of reviewing the content and re-taking the quiz if one does not "pass."

SynAudCon also offers a self-evaluation quiz based on course content.

The company currently offers "Level 100: Principles Of Audio" and "Level 200: Audio Applications 1" web-based training courses. Each course consists of 14 to 16 training lessons, coordinated quizzes, a final exam and Continuing Education Units with a passing grade. For those new to professional audio, SynAudCon will lauch "Level 50: How Sound Systems Work" in March. "Level 300: Sound Reinforcement for Designers" will be released later this year.