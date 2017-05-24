Televic to Show Customized Conferencing Solutions at InfoComm

Televic Conference (booth 5075) will highlight its conference customization solutions at InfoComm 2017. From specially designed and commissioned flushmount devices to tailor-made materials and finishing, Televic creates conferencing solutions designed to adapt to the user’s venue and architecture.

Televic’s custom-designed conference units made for the UN’s Emirates Room in Geneva, one of the most advanced meeting rooms today, will be on display at the booth. This project uses 240 Televic UniCOS multimedia units along with 249 electronic nameplates, 26 interpreter desks, and other equipment. Custom flushmount units, such as those used in Geneva, are available in a variety of materials with a wide array of finishes to give customers a conferencing environment unique to their venue.

Customization options run very deep, including materials, over colors, logos, special coatings, screening, and button placements. Even dedicated additions are possible, such as power sockets, USB or HDMI connections, and more. Televic will feature a variety of conference units that highlight different possibilities and unique configurations at its booth.