TEKVOX Introduces TEK 3 TekMonitor Controller

The What: The TEKVOX TEK 3 is the third generation of the company’s TekMonitor networked AV and room controller.

The What Else: TekMonitor is designed as a monitored distributed control system with device drivers and asset management. As an energy-saving device, the TEK 3 is designed to easily connect to occupancy or motion sensors. TekMonitor products can be configured in minutes utilizing TekWizard, a component of the bundled TekManager software suite, which offers a step-by-step set up process. The TEK 3 includes a new TekBus expansion interface, which provides an RS-485 serial interface and power supply to expansion modules and TekTouchPad. This allows for easy addition of low-power relays, logic IO, multiple IoT sensors, and external wired and wireless communications modules, including wireless beacons. The flexible design enables the interface to be configured as a third RS-232 serial port.