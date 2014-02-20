VUE i-Class Selected for Latest Isaac Julien Exhibit at London's Victoria Miro Gallery

VUE Audiotechnik's i-Class loudspeakers were selected as sound reinforcement for the world premiere of video artist Isaac Julien's seven-screen installation PLAYTIME, which is currently on display at the Victoria Miro Gallery in London.

Installed by the experts at ArtAV, the ambitious project, which features actor James Franco, explores the relationships between capital, the art world and the individual using a mix of sound and visuals to create and sustain an appropriate atmosphere in line with the work.

VUE i-2x4.5 speakers provide sound reinforcement for all seven PLAYTIME screens ((c) Isaac Julien | PLAYTIME at Victoria Miro, London 2014)ArtAV has been creating sympathetic AV environments for Julien's video pieces around the world for six years. As such the team is intimately familiar with the precise nature of AV technology deployed in visual and sonic art, and how product choices play a significant role in the impact of the finished work. ArtAV's Lez Barker is confident that the VUE i-Class systems deliver the perfect balance for PLAYTIME.

"We have been searching for several years to find a high-performance loudspeaker line that would fulfill our strict sound requirements, at a cost that more of our customers would find more affordable without sacrificing audio quality. I'm happy to say we have found that with VUE."

The final system design comprises a total of eight VUE i-2x4.5 surface-mount systems. The i-2x4.5 is a two-way, wood enclosure design that features dual 4.5-inch drivers flanking a single neodymium silk-dome tweeter. Art SLA4 amplifiers provide power while a Xilica Neutrino NS-1616-AES handles system-wide DSP.

Fuzion Ltd., VUE Audiotechnik's recently appointed UK distributor, worked closely with ArtAV to ensure equipment and application were a perfect match. As Fuzion's Jimmy Potter was quick to point out, the sonic performance and build quality of VUE speakers made them the ideal choice.

"VUE is a relatively new name in the audio industry," Potter explains. "Fuzion introduced the line into the UK marketplace in September 2013 and it's been gaining popularity rapidly ever since. Every system we've compared it to, VUE matches or exceeds performance, with no processing required. So far, VUE has surpassed our expectations in every application."